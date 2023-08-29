Aldi to create 72 new jobs in County Cork stores before Christmas

ALDI is to create dozens of jobs in Co Cork by as part of a national campaign to recruit 340 new team members in its stores between now and the busy Christmas period.

The retailer has already opened five new stores this year, and it is now creating 72 new store roles in Cork in the lead-up to the festive season.

Aldi currently has 160 stores nationwide, including 26 stores located in Cork.

Aldi operates a regional distribution centre and office facility in Mitchelstown and employs 4,650 people nationwide.

Aldi Ireland human resources director Brian O’Shea said: “Aldi has continued to grow in 2023 and to invest in new stores.

“We’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams across the country ahead of Christmas, including 72 new jobs in Co Cork.

“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business.

“We look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our team and our success in the future.”

This year Aldi has opened new stores in Kanturk, Athenry, Adamstown, Cabra, and Ballyhaunis as the retailer continues to invest in the rollout of its expansion plans.

The retailer said new recruits will benefit from a competitive package including market-leading pay, access to dedicated employee benefits and wellbeing supports, in addition to career progression opportunities.

Recruitment is currently under way, and vacancies include both roles at new stores and filling existing vacancies.

Aldi is keen to fill all positions as soon as possible as the company continues to open new stores amid an increase in customer demand across its existing store network.

Interested applicants can apply for open vacancies through aldirecruitment.ie.