MTU lecturer publishes important new book on green energy systems

Dr Mubashir Husain Rehmani's new book, titled Green Machine: Learning Protocols for Future Communication Networks delves into the world of machine learning for sustainable communication networks.
MTU lecturer Dr Mubashir Husain Rehmani has released a new book, ‘Green Machine: Learning Protocols for Future Communication Networks’. 

John Bohane

A lecturer from Munster Technological University (MTU) has published a new book on green energy systems needed to power the AI revolution.

The past year has demonstrated the tremendous power and potential of machine learning, especially artificial intelligence programs such as Chat GPT.

Machine learning requires huge energy resources, which makes a new book, co-edited by the MTU Department of Computer Science lecturer, a timely publication.

Dr Mubashir Husain Rehmani's new book, titled Green Machine: Learning Protocols for Future Communication Networks delves into the world of machine learning for sustainable communication networks.

In his research, Dr Rehmani, a recipient of Science Foundation Ireland CONNECT Centre’s Education and Public Engagement (EPE) Award in 2022, focuses on wireless networks, blockchain, cognitive radio networks, smart grids, and software-defined networks in his research.

Dr Rehmani paid tribute to his family for their support over the past three years of researching and writing Green Machine.

“It was almost three years ago when I was discussing the idea of this book with my friend and colleague Dr Saim Ghafoor of Atlantic Technological University, and now, this book is finally published and out in the world,” he said.

“I am incredibly thankful to my wife and my kids Saad, Maria, and Aamir.

“Without their support and sacrifice, I could not have imagined the spare time for this book.”

Green Machine is edited by Dr Saim Ghafoor of Atlantic Technological University and Dr Rehmani, and is published by Taylor Francis.

The book explores cellular, federated, and Beyond Fifth Generation networks, cloud-based communication, and IoT, aiming to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint.

Dr Rehmani received his PhD in computer science from the Pierre and Marie Curie University, Paris, in 2011, and has subsequently received Highly Cited Researcher awards from Clarivate in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Dr Rehmani’s work focuses on wireless networks, blockchain, cognitive radio networks, smart grid, and software-defined networks.

