Plans for major solar farm in Cork refused planning permission 

Planning permission for a major solar farm across eight townlands south of Midelton has been refused by Cork County Council.

In June, Rathcoursey Solar Farm Limited sought 10-year planning permission for a 126-hectare solar farm in the townlands of Bawnard East, Bawnard West, Garranekinnefeake, Jamesbrook, Kilva, Rathcoursey East, Scartlea Lower and Scartlea Upper.

The planning and environment statement submitted with the application had pointed to the current climate and energy crises and the need to scale up renewable energy sources.

Planning and environment statement

“In addition to the need for decisive action to address key environmental challenges such as [a] reduction in carbon emissions, there is a pronounced requirement to rapidly reduce the EU's dependence on Russian fossil fuels well before 2030 by accelerating the clean energy transition.

“Critically, Ireland is one of the most energy import dependent countries in the EU which carries significant risks in relation to security of energy supply.

“To reduce its dependency, Ireland must increase the level of energy from renewable energy sources,” it said.

The statement had contended that solar farms represent “a positive form of agricultural diversification in local communities” and said the subject site had been “carefully selected on the basis of key technical, planning, as well as environmental considerations”.

“The proposed solar farm has been designed in accordance with best practice industry standards, incorporating innovative industry technologies to achieve optimum environmental conditions,” the statement continued.

It said that, overall, the applicants considered that the proposed solar farm would “not detract from the residential or visual amenities in the area or impact on the local environment” but would “contribute positively to the realisation of policy objectives in full accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

Council's decision

However, a raft of submissions and objections were lodged in relation to the proposals with Cork County Council deciding to refuse planning permission.

In its reasoning, the council said the subject site forms part of the Metropolitan Cork Green belt lands designated as a prominent and strategic greenbelt and high value landscape, adjacent to the Cork Harbour area, which is also identified as very high landscape value, a sensitive site and of national importance.

Furthermore, the council said the site borders a designated scenic route and, given the designations of the lands, the local authority said it considered that the introduction of an energy development and associated infrastructure of the scale proposed on “elevated and visually prominent strategic Greenbelt lands, with a substantial spatial extent, representing a land loss of 126 hectares of agricultural land, would be contrary to policy objective RP 5-13 of the CCDP (2022)”.

It said that, given the wider associated visual and landscape impacts, it would also materially contravene other policy objectives in respect of landscape and scenic routes.

“Furthermore, it would set an undesirable precedent for similar large scale development proposals in the area,” the council said.