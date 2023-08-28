DPP directions awaited in case of man (41) charged with the murder of his wife in Cork

DPP directions are awaited in the case of a 41-year-old man charged with the murder of his wife who was found dead a a house in Wilton in Cork city in July.

Regin Parithapara Rajan was previously charged with the murder, contrary to Common Law, of 38 year old Deepa Paruthiyezhuth Dinamani at their home in Cardinal Court in Wilton, Cork on July 14 last.

Today at Cork District Court Sgt Gearoid Davis applied for a further remand in custody in the case until Wednesday as the court was experiencing difficulties with its video link system to the prison service.

Judge Joanne Carroll said that it was vital that Mr Rajan appear in court in person in two days time arising out of the seriousness of the charge and possible issues with the video link.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said that his client had consented to being remanded in custody until his next court appearance in the case.

Sgt Davis said that DPP directions are awaited in the case.

Meanwhile, at the sitting of the court on July 16 last Det Garda Alan Johnson gave evidence of arrest charge and caution.

He said that at 2.45am that day at Togher Garda Station in Cork city he formally charged Mr Rajan with the murder of his wife.

Mr Rajan made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution.

Mr Burke previously requested that his client be seen by a prison psychiatrist for treatment for his depression.

Judge Kelleher directed that Mr Rajan receive appropriate medical attention in custody.

Mr Burke also previously applied for, and was granted, free legal aid for his client.

He said that his client had no income or means.

No bail applications have been made in the case as bail cannot be granted in the District Court when the charge is one of murder.

Mr Rajan is a native of India.

Deepa Dinamani was a chartered accountant who was working as a senior manager in fund services at a company based in the Airport Business Park in Cork.

The deceased, who is the mother of a five year old son, was from Kerala in Southern India and had been living in Cork for just three months.

She was pronounced dead at her family home in Cardinal Court on the southside of the city on the evening of July 14.

The alarm was raised when she failed to pick up her son at the house of a friend.

She was found in a bedroom of the property which she shared with her husband and son.

Her body was transferred to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination was carried out.

A forensic examination also took place at her home in Wilton.

An idonate page raised sufficient funds to pay for her body to be sent back to India for burial.