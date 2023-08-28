Overnight restrictions continue for Clonakilty public water supply

Uisce Éireann has advised that night-time water restrictions remain in place for customers in the Clonakilty area from 10pm each night to 7am the following morning.

The national water utility company, formerly known as Irish Water, said the restrictions are necessary to maintain a daytime water supply for customers.

The areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network.

In particular, high ground areas such as, Cloheen, Lady's Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves and Gortroe will be affected.

Uisce Éireann said water levels will be reviewed every morning and updates provided to the community as necessary.

“The water restrictions remain in place due to the continued high demand for water in the area," Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead, Niall O’Riordan, said.

“These restrictions allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day.

“We will continue to review the water levels each morning but it is likely they will be in place until Wednesday at least.

“I would again ask customers in West Cork to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone.

“It is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water.

“It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference, for example, turning off the hose, avoiding power washing and checking for leaks on outdoor taps," he continued.

Mr O’Riordan encouraged the public to check out the Uisce Éireann website where the conservation calculator can help people work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more.

"We are also encouraging the public to report any visible leaks on the public network via our website at www.water.ie or by contacting 1800 278 278," he added.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the organisation on X (formerly Twitter) @IWCare with any queries.

For updates on local water supply issues, visit the water supply updates section of www.water.ie.