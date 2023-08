A MAN in his 40s died after emergency services arrived at a premises on Oliver Plunkett Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A postmortem is due to take place.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of an unresponsive male at a premises on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork, shortly after midnight on Sunday, 27th August 2023.

"A man in his 40s was later pronounced deceased.

"A post-mortem has been scheduled to take place in due course."