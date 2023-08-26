Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 09:48

Cork City Fire Brigade crews save dog from burning campervan

The fire brigade advised that the dog, who’s name is Hugo, is now recovering at home, and is thankfully doing well.
Cork City Fire Brigade crews save dog from burning campervan

Heroic crew members from Cork City Fire Brigade yesterday saved an unconscious dog from a burning campervan on the M8. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade

Amy Nolan

Heroic crew members from Cork City Fire Brigade yesterday saved an unconscious dog from a burning campervan on the M8.

Crews from Ballyvolane and Cork City Fire Brigade’s HQ on Anglesea St attended the scene between Junction 18 and 19 yesterday morning.

“Firefighters rescued an unresponsive dog and provided emergency treatment using our dog oxygen kit, before rushing him to a vet,” Cork City Fire Brigade said in a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The fire brigade advised that the dog, who’s name is Hugo, is now recovering at home and is thankfully doing well.

Read More

'We get horses in all sorts of conditions': A stable place to live for neglected horses

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Gardaí seek assistance tracing whereabouts of missing 16-year-old
Cork students celebrate Leaving Cert results Cork students celebrate Leaving Cert results
Teenager killed in Cork swimming accident remembered as 'charming and charismatic' Teenager killed in Cork swimming accident remembered as 'charming and charismatic'
AnimalsEmergency services
Thunderstorm warning in place for Cork this evening

Thunderstorm warning in place for Cork this evening

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more