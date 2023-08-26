Cork City Fire Brigade crews save dog from burning campervan

Heroic crew members from Cork City Fire Brigade yesterday saved an unconscious dog from a burning campervan on the M8.

Crews from Ballyvolane and Cork City Fire Brigade’s HQ on Anglesea St attended the scene between Junction 18 and 19 yesterday morning.

Earlier crews from Ballyvolane and HQ dealt with a camper van fire on the M8.



Firefighters rescued an unresponsive dog and provided emergency treatment using our dog oxygen kit, before rushing him to a vet



‘Hugo’ is now recovering at home, and is thankfully doing well 🐕 pic.twitter.com/hZDR7UGFWk — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) August 25, 2023

“Firefighters rescued an unresponsive dog and provided emergency treatment using our dog oxygen kit, before rushing him to a vet,” Cork City Fire Brigade said in a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The fire brigade advised that the dog, who’s name is Hugo, is now recovering at home and is thankfully doing well.