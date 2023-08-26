Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 08:00

Solution found to classroom delay as some St Killian’s classes to move temporarily community centre

A community centre in Mayfield has since been identified for use and will be rented and paid for by the Department of Education.
Breda Graham

A TEMPORARY solution put in place to allow pupils of three special classrooms at St Killian’s Special School in Mayfield to return to in-classroom learning in the coming weeks has been welcomed by parents.

St Killian’s Special School recently informed parents of delays in the procurement of the three new classrooms which had been sanctioned by the Department for completion by September in time for the new school term.

The school’s board of management said, however, there have been delays in procurement “beyond control of the board of management” and the project is now expected to be completed by the end of October.

Parents and local Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould had called for temporary solutions to be put in place to allow the children to return to in-classroom learning alongside fellow school-goers.

The school had said that pupils affected could apply for home tuition and that an online class would be set up but Mr Gould said this was “not an option” for these pupils.

A community centre in Mayfield has since been identified for use and will be rented and paid for by the Department of Education.

Mr Gould said two of the three classes affected — Chestnut, Willow, and Rowan — will run from the community centre and the third class will run from the main school building.

“They’ve secured a community centre and what they will do is run one of the three classes in the morning and another in the afternoon commencing on September 6. The third class is to go back into the existing building but they have some work to do on that so that will commence on September 18. The classes are operating on reduced time. So instead of four hours, they will now have two and three-quarter hours I think,” he said.

“It’s not ideal. They should be going back to school next week, but it looks like the earliest they’re back is September 6. It’s better than going back at the end of October.”

He commended the school and its principal for all the work they have done to find solutions and complimented the parents who he said once again have had to fight for their children’s rights.

