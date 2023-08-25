Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 19:29

New carnival of culture to come to city street

The North Main St Carnival is about to sweep through the city street, bringing with it a whirlwind of excitement and entertainment that promises to be like nothing the street has experienced before.
New carnival of culture to come to city street

The North Main St Carnival is about to sweep through the city street, bringing with it a whirlwind of excitement and entertainment that promises to be like nothing the street has experienced before. Stock image.

Echo reporter

A WELL-KNOWN Cork street is to host its first ever carnival event this weekend.

The North Main St Carnival is about to sweep through the city street, bringing with it a whirlwind of excitement and entertainment that promises to be like nothing the street has experienced before.

The carnival organisers have planned an impressive line-up of bands and musicians that will grace the stage throughout the afternoon on Saturday, August 26.

North Main Street will be closed to traffic from 8am on Saturday ahead of the midday festivities.

Event organiser George Patterson said: “The North Main St Carnival marks a significant milestone for our area, as it introduces a completely new event that we’re optimistic will become an annual tradition. It’s a day to celebrate the vibrancy of our community, to come together and embrace the diversity of music, food, pets and animals, face-painting, fire-eaters, and so much more entertainment that the carnival offers.

“This inaugural event has the potential to foster stronger community bonds, create lasting memories, and pave the way for even more exciting gatherings in the future,” he continued.

Food stalls will be scattered throughout the street, offering a wide range of culinary delights to satisfy every palate. From local favourites to international cuisines, there will be something for everyone to indulge in.

For pet lovers, the North Main St Carnival has a special treat in store, with a captivating dog show on the day.

Amidst the melodies and harmonies, the Lord Mayor will take the stage to deliver a speech.

“This is an opportunity for our community to come together, listen to the words of our leader, and feel a strong sense of unity and shared purpose,” said Mr Patterson.

Read More

Cork students celebrate Leaving Cert results

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Gardaí seek assistance tracing whereabouts of missing 16-year-old
Cork students celebrate Leaving Cert results Cork students celebrate Leaving Cert results
Teenager killed in Cork swimming accident remembered as 'charming and charismatic' Teenager killed in Cork swimming accident remembered as 'charming and charismatic'
Cork City Centre
Thunderstorm warning in place for Cork this evening

Thunderstorm warning in place for Cork this evening

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more