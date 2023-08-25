New carnival of culture to come to city street

A WELL-KNOWN Cork street is to host its first ever carnival event this weekend.

The North Main St Carnival is about to sweep through the city street, bringing with it a whirlwind of excitement and entertainment that promises to be like nothing the street has experienced before.

The carnival organisers have planned an impressive line-up of bands and musicians that will grace the stage throughout the afternoon on Saturday, August 26.

North Main Street will be closed to traffic from 8am on Saturday ahead of the midday festivities.

Event organiser George Patterson said: “The North Main St Carnival marks a significant milestone for our area, as it introduces a completely new event that we’re optimistic will become an annual tradition. It’s a day to celebrate the vibrancy of our community, to come together and embrace the diversity of music, food, pets and animals, face-painting, fire-eaters, and so much more entertainment that the carnival offers.

“This inaugural event has the potential to foster stronger community bonds, create lasting memories, and pave the way for even more exciting gatherings in the future,” he continued.

Food stalls will be scattered throughout the street, offering a wide range of culinary delights to satisfy every palate. From local favourites to international cuisines, there will be something for everyone to indulge in.

For pet lovers, the North Main St Carnival has a special treat in store, with a captivating dog show on the day.

Amidst the melodies and harmonies, the Lord Mayor will take the stage to deliver a speech.

“This is an opportunity for our community to come together, listen to the words of our leader, and feel a strong sense of unity and shared purpose,” said Mr Patterson.