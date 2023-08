A status yellow thunderstorm warning is currently in place in Cork and will last until 9pm tonight.

The warning was issued by Met Éireann for Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan and Leinster.

Met Éireann has warned that potential impacts of the localised thunderstorms include difficult travelling conditions and spot flooding.

The status yellow warning is in place until 9pm tonight.