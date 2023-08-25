Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 18:00

Gardaí seek assistance tracing whereabouts of missing 16-year-old

Tianna is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Tianna O'Sullivan who was last seen in the early hours of Friday August 25 2023 in Mitchelstown, County Cork. Pic:Niall Carson/PA Wire

Echo reporter

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Tianna O'Sullivan who was last seen in the early hours of Friday August 25 2023 in Mitchelstown, County Cork.

When last seen, Tianna was wearing a white top and white leggings.

Anyone with any information on Tianna's whereabouts are asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

