Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 15:29

Teenager killed in Cork swimming accident remembered as 'charming and charismatic'

Jack O'Sullivan, from Deerpark, had been due to go into second year at Coláiste Éamann Rís on St Patrick’s Road in Cork city.
Teenager killed in Cork swimming accident remembered as 'charming and charismatic'

Jack O'Sullivan, from Deerpark, had been due to go into second year at Coláiste Éamann Rís.

Olivia Kelleher

A 14-year-old boy who died after he got in to difficulty whilst swimming off a boat pontoon in Passage West, Co Cork has been described by his school principal as having been a talented sportsman with a "beaming smile".

Jack O'Sullivan, from Deerpark, had been due to go into second year at Coláiste Éamann Rís.

The school's principal, Aaron Wolfe, said in a statement online they were “deeply saddened” by Jack's death.

"This is a terrible tragedy for Jack’s family, our school and our community. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Jack's family and friends. Jack was a charming, charismatic young man, with a beaming smile, who represented the school in all sporting areas."

A post-mortem examination will be carried out at Cork University Hospital, with Jack's death being treated as a tragic accident.

A multi-agency search operation was launched in Passage West on Thursday afternoon after the teenager disappeared under the water whilst swimming with friends. His body was recovered at around 4pm.

Minister for Finance and TD for Cork South Central Michael McGrath said Jack's loss was “devastating news” for his loved ones, friends and the wider community.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends of young Jack on his tragic loss.

"I’d like to thank all those in the emergency services who responded so quickly and did all they could to rescue Jack, and ultimately returned his body to his family.

"Yesterday’s events are another painful reminder of how precious and fragile life is. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam," the Minister added.

Councillor Mick Finn, who knew Jack through his involvement with St Finbarr's GAA club, told Cork's Red FM that the teenager had a magnetic personality and a bright future ahead of him.

"He was very talented at sport and everything else he did. He was such leadership material and people flocked around him.

"He was very popular among his young friends and even young people two and three years ahead of him have been absolutely devastated and shock by what has happened."

More in this section

Garda stock Breakdown reported on M8 northbound after earlier burning vehicle
Leaving Certificate results Ten students in one Cork school receive maximum points in Leaving Cert
'A brutal solution': Calls for removal of bollards on Cork city's northside 'A brutal solution': Calls for removal of bollards on Cork city's northside
Indian Kerala Festival comes to Cork

Indian Kerala Festival comes to Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more