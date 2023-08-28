ARNOLD Schwarzenegger is the new face of Lidl's PARKSIDE range of DIY and gardening products. With the words "You got this!" he will appear on TV and across social media as he shares his secrets to DIY success with PARKSIDE. Lidl is proud to present Arnold Schwarzenegger as the spokesperson for PARKSIDE. He inspires people to take matters into their own hands and accompanies them on the path to DIY success.

DIY is for everyone - that's what PARKSIDE is all about. The brand is especially aimed at all those who like to repair, build and garden - simply roll up your sleeves. The latest range of tools, gardening equipment and accessories is available at Lidl Ireland from Thursday, August 31.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is no stranger to tools as a former bricklayer. Another reason why the partnership is an all-round great fit for the actor, as he says: "'You got this' - that's exactly my attitude. You have to believe in yourself, that's why I'm a PARKSIDER."