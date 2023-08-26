Half of women in Ireland are concerned about a female health issue, new research shows 

HALF of women in Ireland are worried about a female health issue, regardless of the stage of life they are in, according to new research from Irish Life Health.

The company has announced a new first-of-its-kind female health GP consultation benefit dedicated to meeting the demand for more specialised health services for women.

A survey, commissioned by Irish Life Health, was carried out amongst women aged 18 and over, and revealed insights into perceptions of female healthcare in Ireland.

Over half of respondents believe female healthcare is not well serviced in Ireland, while 38% are finding it difficult to get fast access to specialist female health experts.

The research also revealed the main concerns among different age groups of women in Ireland, which found that four in 10 women aged 18 to 24 in Ireland are worried about menstruation issues, four in 10 women aged 25 to 34 are worried about fertility issues, and almost half of 35 to 54-year-olds are worried about perimenopause or menopause.

Meanwhile, 89% of women believe they know their body better than anyone, and more than 8 in 10 women are eager to understand more about their health.

The Female Health Consultation benefit by Irish Life Health offers members access to GPs who specialise in female health, for support and advice in the areas of menstrual health, fertility, contraception, perimenopause and menopause, amongst others.

Dr Máire Finn, one of the specialist GPs delivering this service for Irish Life Health, said: “These statistics are not surprising to me as a GP as every day in my practice I hear women’s concerns about their menstrual cycle, their fertility, menopause, and the impact these issues have on their everyday lives.

“This research tells us that women feel they know their bodies but equally want to know more about health matters that relate specifically to them.

“It shows that there is work to be done to provide more specialised care in the area of women’s health. This new female health service that Irish Life Health is launching, is a timely and important step in providing the specialised care and information that all women need and want," she added.