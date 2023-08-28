Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

'An unnecessary, cruel practice' - Restrictions on cropping dogs' ears strengthened

It will be illegal to import into Ireland a dog with cropped ears unless an import licence is granted in advance.
'An unnecessary, cruel practice' - Restrictions on cropping dogs' ears strengthened

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue signed the new restrictions into law. 

Echo reporter

A NEW statutory instrument to strengthen restrictions in relation to the practice of cropping the ears of dogs has been signed into law by Minister Charlie McConalogue.

“Cropping of dogs’ ears is an unnecessary, cruel practice that has no place in Ireland," the Minister stated. "This procedure causes severe pain and lifelong problems for dogs. Cropping of dogs’ ears has been illegal in Ireland since 2013. These new regulations will extend existing prohibitions on ear cropping, to protect dogs across Ireland from this unjustifiable and needless mutilation.” 

From September 1 this year, it will be illegal for a person to be in possession, or have control, of a dog that has had all, or part, of its ears removed, unless the person has in their possession the necessary documentation. Depending on the circumstances, the required documentation may be an import licence, a veterinary certificate or a record issued by an animal welfare charity.

It will be illegal to import into Ireland a dog with cropped ears unless an import licence is granted in advance.

The sale or supply of dogs with cropped ears (other than by listed animal welfare charities) will also be prohibited.

The new regulations also address availability of so-called “DIY dog ear cropping kits”, which can be used to carry out this mutilation. Possession, sale or supply of such equipment will be restricted to veterinary practitioners or their suppliers.

These regulations also prohibit owners or occupiers of land or premises in which shows, competitions, sporting or cultural events are held from having dogs with cropped ears present at such events.

More in this section

Cork Labour Party rep slams minister’s ‘poorly timed and worded’ statement on childcare closures Cork Labour Party rep slams minister’s ‘poorly timed and worded’ statement on childcare closures
Pictures: Major turnout for National Hunger Strike Commemoration held in Cork Pictures: Major turnout for National Hunger Strike Commemoration held in Cork
Engineering man showing blueprint detail for people buying house. Multiple objections to Blackrock Rd residential development proposal
<p>A planning application for the largest residential development plan to date in Cork city centre has been given the green light. Credit: Leeside Quays</p>

Green light for Cork city centre's largest residential plan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more