'An unnecessary, cruel practice' - Restrictions on cropping dogs' ears strengthened

A NEW statutory instrument to strengthen restrictions in relation to the practice of cropping the ears of dogs has been signed into law by Minister Charlie McConalogue.

“Cropping of dogs’ ears is an unnecessary, cruel practice that has no place in Ireland," the Minister stated. "This procedure causes severe pain and lifelong problems for dogs. Cropping of dogs’ ears has been illegal in Ireland since 2013. These new regulations will extend existing prohibitions on ear cropping, to protect dogs across Ireland from this unjustifiable and needless mutilation.”

From September 1 this year, it will be illegal for a person to be in possession, or have control, of a dog that has had all, or part, of its ears removed, unless the person has in their possession the necessary documentation. Depending on the circumstances, the required documentation may be an import licence, a veterinary certificate or a record issued by an animal welfare charity.

It will be illegal to import into Ireland a dog with cropped ears unless an import licence is granted in advance.

The sale or supply of dogs with cropped ears (other than by listed animal welfare charities) will also be prohibited.

The new regulations also address availability of so-called “DIY dog ear cropping kits”, which can be used to carry out this mutilation. Possession, sale or supply of such equipment will be restricted to veterinary practitioners or their suppliers.

These regulations also prohibit owners or occupiers of land or premises in which shows, competitions, sporting or cultural events are held from having dogs with cropped ears present at such events.