Council’s refusal of city centre apartment development upheld by An Bord Pleanála

At the start of 2022, Ballygifford Holdings Limited lodged a planning application with the city council seeking permission for the construction of an apartment block of up to five-storeys in height at a site fronting the junction of York St and Wellington St.
CORK City Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for a residential development at a former industrial site in the city centre has been upheld by An Bord Pleanála (ABP).

Amy Nolan

The proposed development was to contain 23 apartments made up of 22 one-bed units and one two-bed unit.

The application also sought permission for all ancillary site development works, including the provision of bike storage and amenity areas.

A design statement submitted as part of the application stated that the site contains a former industrial building, which the applicants had proposed to demolish “in order to facilitate the optimum development of the site”.

It stated that the design had been “informed by the significant demand for housing within the city centre, the in-fill nature of the site (having regard to the adjoining buildings) and other issues including the site’s topography”.

Refusal

However, Cork City Council decided to refuse planning permission.

Included in its reasons, the council said the proposed development would constitute “overdevelopment of a sensitive site” and would be contrary to the requirements of an objective of the Cork City Development Plan 2015 that states residential developments should be “sustainable and create high quality places and spaces which deliver a quality of life which residents and visitors [are] entitled to expect in terms of amenity, safety and convenience”.

The local authority also said the development would be “contrary to the guidance set out in the Sustainable Urban Housing: Design Standards for New Apartment — Guidelines for Planning Authorities”.

A first party appeal was later lodged with ABP, however, the planning board has ruled to uphold the council’s decision.

The board stated that the proposed development would not comply with the unit mix for apartment developments on city centre sites as set out in the Cork City Development Plan 2022-2028. It also said the proposed development would not provide “high-quality, communal open space for future occupants ”.

