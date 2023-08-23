'Burglaries happen in seconds' - Home security advice issued as households prepare for return to school

A HOME security company has provided advice for keeping households secure in Cork and across Ireland as families prepare for the upcoming return to school.

PhoneWatch, Ireland’s leading home security company, has shared advice for families to help protect their home from burglary and fire during the school season, which is a busy time for both parents and children.

Marguerite Cotter, marketing director of PhoneWatch, said: “Back to school is a busy time for many of us. The school run is an opportune time for burglars to target your home. Remember, burglars are savvy and, in most cases, have been watching a home to build up a knowledge of the comings and goings.

"Burglaries happen in seconds, especially if a home is being watched, so make sure all entry points are locked when you leave the house," she advised.

"Don’t broadcast your plans on social media especially if your social media profiles are public. Little notifications like 'just dropping the kids to school' can provide potential burglars with vital information about your schedule and routine.

"They will then know when your home is likely to be unoccupied.

"Preventing your kids from oversharing on social media may be difficult, but the first step is having a conversation on the importance of not sharing too much information online," she added.

"If your child is old enough to stay home alone when they return from school, establish clear guidelines for safety, including not opening the door to strangers and using kitchen appliances responsibly."

