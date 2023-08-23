Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 10:55

'Burglaries happen in seconds' - Home security advice issued as households prepare for return to school

PhoneWatch, Ireland’s leading home security company, has shared advice
'Burglaries happen in seconds' - Home security advice issued as households prepare for return to school

A home security company has provided advice for keeping households secure.

Martin Mongan

A HOME security company has provided advice for keeping households secure in Cork and across Ireland as families prepare for the upcoming return to school. 

PhoneWatch, Ireland’s leading home security company, has shared advice for families to help protect their home from burglary and fire during the school season, which is a busy time for both parents and children. 

Marguerite Cotter, marketing director of PhoneWatch, said: “Back to school is a busy time for many of us. The school run is an opportune time for burglars to target your home. Remember, burglars are savvy and, in most cases, have been watching a home to build up a knowledge of the comings and goings.

"Burglaries happen in seconds, especially if a home is being watched, so make sure all entry points are locked when you leave the house," she advised. 

"Don’t broadcast your plans on social media especially if your social media profiles are public. Little notifications like 'just dropping the kids to school' can provide potential burglars with vital information about your schedule and routine. 

"They will then know when your home is likely to be unoccupied.

"Preventing your kids from oversharing on social media may be difficult, but the first step is having a conversation on the importance of not sharing too much information online," she added. 

"If your child is old enough to stay home alone when they return from school, establish clear guidelines for safety, including not opening the door to strangers and using kitchen appliances responsibly."

Visit www.phonewatch.ie for more information.

More in this section

Differing accounts of when Ironman organisers were told Youghal event would not be sanctioned Differing accounts of when Ironman organisers were told Youghal event would not be sanctioned
Cork County Council seeking 'full account' of Sunday's Ironman event as it considers future as host sponsor Cork County Council seeking 'full account' of Sunday's Ironman event as it considers future as host sponsor
Minister ‘concerned’ fatal race in Cork was not sanctioned by Triathlon Ireland Minister ‘concerned’ fatal race in Cork was not sanctioned by Triathlon Ireland
‘Horrible Histories’ author to speak at Blackrock Castle Observatory event

‘Horrible Histories’ author to speak at Blackrock Castle Observatory event

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more