Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 10:42

‘Horrible Histories’ author to speak at Blackrock Castle Observatory event

The event will take place at 7.30pm on Tuesday, September 19.
Blackrock Castle Observatory is set to welcome a celebrated author to Cork.

Echo reporter

BLACKROCK Castle Observatory is set to welcome a celebrated author to Cork for a talk on his latest series of books which are part of the social, environmental, and scientific education curriculum in Ireland.

The local observatory will host an evening in conversation with Terry Deary, celebrated author, actor, and educator. Deary is the renowned author behind the acclaimed ‘Horrible Histories’ series.

The event will take place at 7.30pm on Tuesday, September 19, with tickets available on Eventbrite for between €7.50 and €10.

The event is a collaboration between Blackrock Castle Observatory and CJ Fallon, the publishers behind Deary’s latest series of books.

In a statement, organisers said: “Join us for an exclusive evening in conversation with Terry Deary, celebrated author, actor, and educator, renowned writer of the acclaimed ‘Horrible Histories’ series.

“Prepare to laugh, learn, and be inspired as Terry regales us with stories and imparts wisdom from his remarkable career in which he has been educating and entertaining children and adults alike for more than 50 years.

“Unleash your imagination and sense of adventure and let Terry Deary introduce you to his latest series ‘The Tales of Ballydoon’. This is a series of six novels written specifically for the first to sixth class Social Environmental and Scientific Education curriculum in Ireland. These unique novels take a fresh approach to education, seamlessly weaving the curriculum through fun, engaging stories,” organisers added.

“All guests will receive a free ‘Tales of Ballydoon’ title. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to get your book signed and engage with one of the most beloved figures in children’s literature and explore the incredible world of Ballydoon like never before.”

