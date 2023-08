Ironman organisers have claimed that it was several hours after the swim portion of last Sunday’s event was completed when they were informed that the race would not have been sanctioned.

Two men died in separate incidents on Sunday morning during the swim portion of the 70.3km event.

In a statement released today, Ironman said: “Ironman works in collaboration with National Federations around the world as we organise over 150 Ironman and Ironman 70.3 events annually. As such, federation representatives were present during the event and performed their duties.

“Several hours after the swim was completed, they communicated to the onsite Ironman Ireland officials that they would not approve the sanctioning for the event.”

However, Triathlon Ireland has stated it “confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race” before the event began.

“For the Ironman Cork event, in line with normal practice, Triathlon Ireland technical officials attended before the start of the race to review the conditions and carry out a water safety assessment,” CEO Triathlon Ireland Darren Coombes, said in a statement released to The Echo this evening.

“Due to adverse conditions on the day, before the start of the race Triathlon Ireland technical officials confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ironman organisers have said that their “priority remains providing ongoing support and care to the athletes’ families as they go through this very difficult time”.

They said that the safety and security of athletes “is the most important operational element for our events”, and that there are “extensive and stringent, industry-leading safety guidelines and protocols” in place which are “honed to the highest international standards, and implemented at events worldwide”.

The Ironman 70.3 was due to take place on Saturday, but was moved to Sunday due to the swim course being declared unsuitable following adverse weather conditions. On Sunday, both the Ironman and the Ironman 70.3 took place.

“While conditions were improved from Saturday, out of an abundance of safety, it was decided to shorten the swim course for both races,” Ironman stated.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the two athletes who passed,” it said.