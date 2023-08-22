RTÉ must make effort to demonstrate change of culture, says McGrath

Finance Minister Michael McGrath has said RTÉ must work to demonstrate a “culture change” and rebuild public confidence in the organisation before the Government could commit to longer-term funding for the broadcaster.

He said funding for RTÉ “can be broken into two parts”.

“The immediate issue that arises in the context of the Budget relates to interim funding and the need to ensure that RTÉ’s core work can be sustained as a public service broadcaster and minister [Catherine] Martin and minister [Paschal] Donohoe will be in discussions and negotiations in relation to that and they will now have the benefit of advice from the New Economy and Recovery Authority.”

He said this is because he extended the remit of the authority to cover RTÉ in recent weeks.

“The second part does relate to the longer-term need for a sustainable funding model for RTÉ and for public service broadcasting generally and the Taoiseach has made it clear the Government will not shirk that decision.

"A decision will be made in the coming months, but I do think it’s important that we see the work through of the various investigations that are underway, the two external reviews that minister Martin has commissioned, and we want to see a culture change, we want to see the leadership of RTÉ rebuild trust and confidence in the organisation,” he said.

“Before we commit additional taxpayers’ money, it is only legitimate we would ensure progress is being made and that the culture of the organisation has improved,” Mr McGrath said.

RTÉ said in recent days that there are no plans for Ryan Tubridy to return to his presenting role. He has been off air since June 22, when controversy over the under-declaration of his salary was first revealed by the RTÉ board.