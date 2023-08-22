Gardaí seek help in finding missing Cork man John

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 43-year-old John Keaveney, who was reported missing from Wilton, Cork city at 9.30pm on Monday night, 21 August 2023.

John was last seen shortly after midnight in the early hours of Tuesday morning 22 August, 2023 in the McCurtain Street area of Cork city.

John is described as being 5' 9" in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and a bald head.

When last seen, John was wearing a pair of navy trousers, a grey Umbro hoodie with the Irish soccer logo and white runners.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.