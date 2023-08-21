Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind to host open day in Cork 

IRISH Guide Dogs for the Blind is to host an open day in Cork later this month to showcase their facilities and services.

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind (IGDB) is Ireland’s national charity dedicated to enabling people who are vision impaired and families of children with autism to achieve improved mobility and independence.

For over 40 years, the charity has worked with its community of breeders, puppy raisers, home socialisers, temporary boarders, trainers, staff, volunteers and supporters to change as many lives as possible.

IGDB has a training centre on Model Farm Road, where it will host an open day on Saturday, August 26 from 12pm to 4pm.

A spokesperson for IGDB said:

"There will be tours of our facilities, grooming demonstrations, and guide and assistance dog demonstrations.

"Our holiday voucher raffle will also take place on the day with one winner being chosen.

"Entry to our open day is €5 per person or €10 for a family. We hope to see you there."