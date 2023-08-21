Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 14:00

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind to host open day in Cork 

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind (IGDB) is Ireland’s national charity dedicated to enabling people who are vision impaired and families of children with autism to achieve improved mobility and independence.
Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind to host open day in Cork 

Ulreeka of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Echo reporter

IRISH Guide Dogs for the Blind is to host an open day in Cork later this month to showcase their facilities and services. 

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind (IGDB) is Ireland’s national charity dedicated to enabling people who are vision impaired and families of children with autism to achieve improved mobility and independence.

For over 40 years, the charity has worked with its community of breeders, puppy raisers, home socialisers, temporary boarders, trainers, staff, volunteers and supporters to change as many lives as possible.

IGDB has a training centre on Model Farm Road, where it will host an open day on Saturday, August 26 from 12pm to 4pm. 

A spokesperson for IGDB said:
"There will be tours of our facilities, grooming demonstrations, and guide and assistance dog demonstrations.

"Our holiday voucher raffle will also take place on the day with one winner being chosen.

"Entry to our open day is €5 per person or €10 for a family. We hope to see you there."

Read More

Cork car crash survivor refuses to give up on dream of walking again

More in this section

‘A terrible, terrible tragedy’ - Minister expresses his condolences to families of competitors who died at Ironman event ‘A terrible, terrible tragedy’ - Minister expresses his condolences to families of competitors who died at Ironman event
New €22m development at Cork hospital provides state-of-the-art operating theatres with plans for robotic surgery New €22m development at Cork hospital provides state-of-the-art operating theatres with plans for robotic surgery
People across Cork urged to take part in 'Swim with Gaza' to show support People across Cork urged to take part in 'Swim with Gaza' to show support
<p>Ryan Tubridy</p>

Oliver Callan talks of 'sense of wrong' as Tubridy RTÉ show rebranded

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more