Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 11:47

People across Cork urged to take part in 'Swim with Gaza' to show support

The event, held on August 26, is held in conjunction with the Gaza Swimming Carnival, a swimming festival which takes place every year in Gaza, Palestine.
People from all corners of Cork will converge at Fountainstown for the 'Swim with Gaza' event next weekend. Pic: Eddie O'HAre 

Echo reporter

PEOPLE from all corners of Cork will converge at Fountainstown for the 'Swim with Gaza' event next weekend. 

Israel's repeated bombing of Gaza has left much of its infrastructure destroyed, with only an intermittent power supply and with fresh water in short supply.

Over 800 children have been killed in these bombing campaigns and for the rest of Gaza's children, many of whom have suffered the trauma of war, there are very few facilities in which to play and enjoy a normal childhood. The children of Gaza do, fortunately, have the sea on their doorstep, and with the help of a dedicated team of local volunteers, many young people in Gaza are accomplished swimmers.

It has now become customary for people all around the world to join Gaza's swimmers for a solidarity swim on August 26th, and this year will be no different. From Brazil to South Africa and Europe to Palestine itself, people will be taking to the water in a global act of solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Nedaa Yousef, one of the event organisers, explained: "This is a great opportunity for the people of Cork to reach across the waters and connect with Palestinians in an act of shared humanity and joy."

The Cork event gets underway in Fountainstown at 3pm. People can swim, splash around for a while or simply dip their toes in the water in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

This will be a fun event with family and friends welcome, while all those taking part in the swim will have the free use of a mobile sauna. Participation in the event is free but people are advised to book a free ticket through Eventbrite in order to avail of the sauna.

