Cork's Kate Shaughnessy set to appear on tomorrow's Rose of Tralee

CORK woman Kate Shaughnessy has been announced among contestants taking part in tomorrow’s Rose of Tralee contest.

The Ballincollig woman is expected to be introduced fourth on the show as the televised leg of the event gets underway. She will come hot on the heels of Arizona Rose, Ashley Jackson, Boston and New England Rose, Fiona Weir and Chicago Rose, Kelley Leyden. Kate will be among 18 hopefuls taking to the stage. A further 14 contestants will compete on Tuesday night which will also be televised live from Kerry Sports Academy at MTU.

This will be the first year ever that two hosts are featured-namely Kathryn Thomas and veteran Rose of Tralee presenter Daithí Ó Sé.

Residents from Norwood Grange Care Home, where Kate works as a care coordinator, will no doubt be tuning in for Kate’s television debut. The Cork woman previously spoke to the Echo about the tremendous support she received from residents there.

“Norwood Grange was my first stop on Sunday morning after the Cork Rose selection, there were lots of tears and hugs,” she told the Echo. It brought a lot of joy to Norwood, and I was still on a complete high”.

The Rose of Tralee TV Selection will be available to watch for free, live and on-demand by audiences in Ireland and around the world on RTÉ Player. Corkonians can tune into the first night of the festival from 8pm tomorrow night on RTÉ One.