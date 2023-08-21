Local authority must review processes of road closures

A PETITION has been handed in to Cork City Council highlighting the impact of road closures on people in the Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill area.

It comes as Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould has called on the local authority to review the process that saw several road closures receive approval in recent weeks.

“From Irish Water to Apple to the North West Regeneration team, each of these road closures are completely necessary and important for vital work to go ahead,” Mr Gould said. “We absolutely recognise this but there are serious questions about whether all of them needed to happen at the same time.”

However, this has caused disruption, Mr Gould added.

“There appears to have been no strategic planning for these closures and instead each application was approved on its own merit. A timeline should have been drawn up to allow for these works to go ahead smoothly and avoid the huge disruptions caused by the various road closures.

“Coordinating road closures will help to ensure that people follow diversions and that traffic can move safely around the city. Cork City Council needs to review these decisions and ensure that this doesn’t happen again,” Mr Gould added.

City North West councillor Mick Nugent said he and his party colleague, councillor Kenneth Collins, along with other representatives, met with residents of Ascension Heights recently.

“We have handed in a petition to council as the impact of these road closures on them has been really significant,” Mr Nugent said.

“We are hopeful this will be resolved but I think in future, any disruption or plans in the area should include consultation with the regeneration team. It is a huge project happening in the heart of Knocknaheeny and the team should be aware of other plans for the area.”

Meanwhile, Mr Collins said: “I have written to the construction company, regeneration team, and other councillors requesting a meeting to discuss how the closure of Harbour View Road over the coming months can be handled.

“It is vital that we all sit down together and come up with a plan to avoid disruption as much as possible.”

In a statement to The Echo, a spokesperson for Cork City Council said:

“We acknowledge that essential infrastructure works are being undertaken at this time in the Knocknaheeny-Hollyhill area. Cork City Council continues to liaise with the contractors involved to minimise disruption to traffic. We would like to thank the local residents for their co-operation and understanding at this time while the works are being completed.”