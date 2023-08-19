Ironman event in Cork postponed due to debris on course caused by Storm Betty

THE IRONMAN 70.3 event due to take place in Youghal today has been postponed due to the aftermath of Storm Betty.

The event will now take place tomorrow along with the main IRONMAN event.

A spokesperson for the event said this morning: "As a result of the severe adverse weather conditions yesterday afternoon that continued overnight through to this morning causing flooding and debris along the bike course, IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork cannot take place today, Saturday, August 19 as originally scheduled.

"However, after conversations with local authorities and various stakeholders, in alignment with Cork County Council, we are pleased to share we have received permission to reschedule the IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork for tomorrow (Sunday, August 20), to be hosted together with the IRONMAN Ireland, Cork.

"This allows our team, the local community, and Cork County Council to ensure we can put on a great and safe event for our athletes with a course free from debris.

"The weather looks promising for Sunday, and we are hopeful that we will be able to put on an amazing race for all athletes. Please be aware there may be some minor adjustments to race start times. Final confirmation will be issued to athletes via email later today.

"We understand that not all athletes may be able to participate on Sunday. Athletes who are unable to participate will be contacted with available options next week. No further action is required at this moment. Athletes choosing to not participate tomorrow can collect their bikes from transition between 07:00 – 16:00 today.

"We appreciate your patience during this challenging situation. Safety remains our priority for athletes, spectators, volunteers, and the community.

"If you have any questions please contact: ireland70.3@ironman.com."