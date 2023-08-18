'Substantial' amount of suspected cannabis seized in Cork town

A man has been arrested and what has been described as a “substantial” amount of suspected cannabis plants and suspected cannabis herbs seized in a North Cork town today.

Earlier today, members of the Fermoy District Drugs Unit managed an intelligence-led operation by Cork North Divisional Drugs Unit and executed a search warrant at what was described as a growhouse in the Fermoy area.

Cuttings from mature cannabis plants seized today in Fermoy.

Assisted by the Garda Dog Unit, they discovered several suspected cannabis plants at various stages of maturity, and quantities of suspected cannabis herb ready for use or supply.

A man was arrested and is currently being detained for interview to investigate offences of possession, cultivation and sale or supply.

A garda source said the samples seized will be analysed and a file will be prepared for the DPP.