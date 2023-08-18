Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 20:13

'Substantial' amount of suspected cannabis seized in Cork town

A man was arrested and is currently being detained for interview to investigate offences of possession, cultivation and sale or supply
'Substantial' amount of suspected cannabis seized in Cork town

Cannabis plants at various stages of maturity seized today in Fermoy.

Donal O’Keeffe

A man has been arrested and what has been described as a “substantial” amount of suspected cannabis plants and suspected cannabis herbs seized in a North Cork town today.

Earlier today, members of the Fermoy District Drugs Unit managed an intelligence-led operation by Cork North Divisional Drugs Unit and executed a search warrant at what was described as a growhouse in the Fermoy area.

Cuttings from mature cannabis plants seized today in Fermoy.
Cuttings from mature cannabis plants seized today in Fermoy.

Assisted by the Garda Dog Unit, they discovered several suspected cannabis plants at various stages of maturity, and quantities of suspected cannabis herb ready for use or supply.

A man was arrested and is currently being detained for interview to investigate offences of possession, cultivation and sale or supply.

A garda source said the samples seized will be analysed and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

More in this section

Garda stock Emergency services at scene of road traffic collision in Cork city
Cork man accused of sexual assault arrested at Dublin Airport on foot of European arrest warrant Cork man accused of sexual assault arrested at Dublin Airport on foot of European arrest warrant
€78.5m signal upgrade works will treble number of trains on Cork commuter rail network €78.5m signal upgrade works will treble number of trains on Cork commuter rail network
Cork Garda
<p>Localised flooding has occurred in areas of Cork this evening with a slew of events cancelled due to the inclement weather conditions. Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Storm Betty: Localised flooding and cancelled events as weather worsens in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more