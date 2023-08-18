Emergency services at scene of road traffic collision in Cork city

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N27 in Cork city.

The incident occurred just after 4pm this afternoon.

The Echo understands that the collision occurred on the Airport Hill and that traffic in the area is heavy at present.

A Garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending a traffic collision that occurred at approximately 4:05pm on the N27 in Co Cork.

“No further information is available at this time.”

More to follow as we have it.