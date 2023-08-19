Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 09:00

PICS: Youghal gears up for Ironman

Youghal is gearing up for the annual Ironman challenge and our photographer was on hand to capture those signing up for the mammoth challenge. 
EE 17/08/2023 NEWS Mary McGrath and Carmel Motherway from the Youghal Visitor Centre all set for the Ironman Weekend in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Echo reporter

The Ironman is a monster challenge of endurance and spirit. Photographer Howard Crowdy was there to capture the brave athletes signing up for the annual event in Youghal, which takes place this weekend. He also photographed some locals and visitors who are looking forward to the weekend. 

Nicol, Eulogy, Nicolas and Eckhart Van Dyk from South Africa and Dublin all set for the Ironman weekend in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy
John, Lauren, Faye and Christine Kearney from Montenotte seen registering for the Ironman in Youghal recently. Picture: Howard CrowdyCousins Ava Murray, . Sean White with Beth and Darragh Burke pictured with the Ironman Logo in Youghal. Picture: Howard CrowdyPeter Collins from Killeagh receiving his registration number for the Ironman event pictured with Julia Piecuch from Youghal. Picture: Howard CrowdyJulia, Ethan and Ella Kenneally from Garryvoe pictutred in the line for registration for the Ironman events in Youghal. Picture: Howard CrowdyEllen and Micheál Coleman Butler from Youghal pictured waiting to register for the Ironman Kids event in Youghal. Picture: Howard CrowdyKevin and Faye Cambridge from Knocknaheeny pictured prior to registration for Ironman in Youghal. Picture: Howard CrowdyAnabelle and Charlie Kalsi from Cork City enjoying theri ice cream and drink at the Ironman registrations in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy

