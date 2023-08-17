Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing missing 17-year-old

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Nathan O’Callaghan Verling, who was reported missing from Ballincollig at approximately 8pm on Wednesday August 16 2023.

Nathan is described as being 6 foot 8 inches in height, with a slim build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Nathan O’Callaghan Verling

When last seen, he was wearing a black Hugo Boss T-Shirt with yellow logo, and grey trousers.

Anyone with any information on Nathan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021 494 7120 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.