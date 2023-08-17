Cork hotel announces new Artist in Residence with 'colourful and uplifting style'

RENOWNED contemporary painter Jo-Anne Yelen has been announced as the new Artist in Residence in The Montenotte Hotel, Cork.

The painter will be showcasing a number of her works for a six-month exhibition in the hotel’s lobby.

Passionate about supporting the arts, The Montenotte’s long-standing Artist in Residence programme aims to showcase the very best of local and Irish-based artists to guests.

The programme – now in its sixth year – is in partnership with The Gallery Kinsale, a Cork art gallery that represents the best local and national talent who have left an indelible mark on the Irish art scene and continue to push the boundaries of creativity. The gallery recently hosted the likes of Nathan Neven and Paul Christopher Flynn.

Originally from a remote village in South Africa, Yelen and her family moved to Ireland in the late 1970s. Inspired by this, she started to paint, making a promise to herself that any painting she produced must uplift the viewer and evoke a positive response.

Ms Yelen said: “My purpose as an artist is to uplift the viewer and evoke a positive response from their psyche. I have always held true to this fundamental, notwithstanding the natural style changes and evolution, that an artist must go through to maintain their own interest and, thus, a freshness in their work."

Her artistic talent was recognised and nurtured by her mother who was an art-enthusiast and talented painter. Becoming a budding artist at the age of 18 with a unique style, Ms Yelen nicknamed her artistic style as ‘Thru-ism’ due to the fact that viewers can see both the outside of the scene and through to the inside.

Today, her art can still be described as naïve with a colourful twist. Instantly recognisable, it appeals to viewers on so many levels. She depicts local scenes and villages in a myriad of vibrant colours and ensures that the spectator walks away from the work with a smile on their face. Ms Yelen's works are exhibited in a number of galleries and private collections across the world.

Frits Potgieter, general manager of The Montenotte, said the hotel is proud to support local talent. “We are very proud of our Artist in Residence programme to support local talent and to showcase some of Ireland’s best and up-and-coming talent to our guests. Jo-Anne Yelen’s colourful work is an uplifting treat, something that mimics our offerings here at The Montenotte as Cork’s leading urban resort. We have no doubt our guests and staff will enjoy her work.”

Ken Buckley, Director of The Gallery Kinsale, added: “We are thrilled to be continuing our ongoing Artist-in-Residence programme at The Montenotte with this exhibition from esteemed artist, Jo-Anne Yelen. As a painter who has an incredibly colourful and uplifting style, we know that guests will enjoy seeing her splashes of colour and intricate scenes.”