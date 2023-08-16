Cork City Council erect tribute for Lady of The Lough

A LASTING tribute has been attached to a bird feeder at a lake in The Lough in Cork in memory of a woman who spent years feeding the swans and ducks at the picturesque site.

Brenda King passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at Cork University Hospital on December 18, 2022.

Locals and friends wrote dozens of messages on a condolence page on RIP.ie in the aftermath of her death.

One poster said that The Lough was “a much lonelier” place without the “inspirational and kind lady” who loved all animals.

Another local said that Brenda “would point out the different birds and knew them all — which one needed more attention, which one was sick. A Cork legend.” A third mourner said that Brenda would be “sadly missed by all those who love The Lough, but none more so than her beloved feathered friends.” Another woman who lived in the area said that The Lough had lost an iconic figure.

“The sheer joy she found in the simplicity of feeding the birds was always something that struck me as I grew up, a simplicity we are all missing nowadays.”

Whilst Brenda was devoted to caring for the birds of The Lough her passing was also marked by The Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll, Co Cork to whom she was “a great friend.” To mark her efforts over the years Cork City Council has erected a commemorative sign on the bird feeder at The Lough.

Cork City Parks Sports and Recreation said that they were “delighted to arrange a sign maker to facilitate a tribute to the ‘Lady of The Lough’ Brenda King” which depicts a painting by local artist Sarah Murphy.

The sign reads: “Dedicated to the memory of Brenda King ‘Lady of The Lough’ whose love and devotion to the birds was seen and admired by many.”