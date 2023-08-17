Kinsale remembers Connaught Rangers as part of National Heritage Week

AN event in Kinsale’s historic Abbey Graveyard to remember the town’s lost Connaught Rangers takes place this weekend as part of National Heritage Week.

Chairperson of Kinsale Cultural and Heritage Society, JJ Hurley, will deliver a lecture on the men of the Connaught Rangers buried at the graveyard and remembered on a memorial at the site.

Speaking ahead of the event on Sunday at 2pm, Mr Hurley said the men’s story has “largely been forgotten by time and history”.

“We forget the hub Kinsale was during the Great War, with the Rangers transferred from their home in Renmore, Galway in August 1914; Kinsale had over 1,500 soldiers in the town,” he continued.

During the lecture, Mr Hurley will bring to life the stories of the 3rd Battalion, including the young drummer boy - who drowned in a bath due to epilepsy - and a lance corporal killed in the explosion of a new prototype hand grenade.

National Heritage Week brings together volunteers, community groups and heritage enthusiasts to share their experience, knowledge culture and practices.