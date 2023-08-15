Inland Fisheries investigating water pollution incident in Glanmire

INLAND Fisheries Ireland (IFI) is investigating a water pollution incident which took place in Glanmire on Monday in which no fish fatalities have been recorded so far.

IFI was first alerted to the incident by multiple calls to its hotline number, and staff were on the scene after the reports came in.

The incident occurred on the tidal section of the Glashaboy River downstream from the bridge in Glanmire.

The pollution appeared to have impacted between 1 and 1.5km of the river and had caused a blue/ grey discolouration.

Thankfully the freshwater part of the Glashaboy River upstream was unimpacted by the pollution.

IFI staff have taken water samples for analysis but are not in a position to confirm the specific cause of the pollution incident at this early stage but investigations are continuing.

The agency has thanked the members of the public who made contact about the incident and has reminded the general public that they can report instances of pollution, fish kills or illegal fishing nationwide by calling its confidential 24/7 number on 0818 34 74 24.

IFI manages a budget of approximately €32m annually. The agency has statutory responsibility for Ireland’s 74,000 km of rivers and streams, together with 128,000 lake hectares. It also has a coastline patrol jurisdiction of 12 nautical miles.