€8bn housing spend mooted

A CORK opposition TD has welcomed suggestions that billions of euro may be diverted from a new State-owned investment fund into housing to boost the supply of social and affordable homes.

The Government is discussing moves to divert as much as €8bn from the new sovereign wealth fund, reported The Irish Times.

The publication reports that the money would go to the Land Development Agency which would set up a panel of five or six private developers with whom it would work on specific housing projects.

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry said the potential €8bn spend on housing would be “very welcome” but added that “although it sounds like a fantastic sum, it may actually be on the low side given the scale of the housing crisis and the potential size of the Government surplus”.

“My concern is that this seems to be taking shape as a public-private partnership market initiative after years of market failure on the housing front,” said Mr Barry.

“Initiatives of this kind have tended to transfer public wealth to millionaire developers with poor returns on housing output,” said the Cork North Central TD, adding that he would like to see the establishment of a State construction company.

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said that at the start of May, it published a scoping paper “exploring the merits of establishing a long-term savings fund” and the Government then had an initial discussion of the paper at Cabinet.

The spokesperson said that Finance Minister Michael McGrath will bring proposals to the Government for the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund “which will take into account the analysis contained in the paper ‘Future-Proofing The Public Finances — The Next Steps’”.

“On July 11, the minister for finance hosted a conference entitled ‘Future-Proofing the Public Finances’... providing a forum for consideration of a range of views on how to maximise the long-term benefit from the current windfall tax receipts we are experiencing,” they said.

“It is important to note at this stage that the final scope and purpose of the new fund is still under consideration and that any final decisions on the new fund will ultimately be a matter for Government.”