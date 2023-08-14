Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 19:38

‘Wheels’ up for spinal injury fundraiser

This is the most ambitious campaign yet for SII and they aim to raise €100,000 to support the 2,300 people living with SCI.
‘Wheels’ up for spinal injury fundraiser

Creating Pathways to Accessibility: The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn and John C Twomey, Chairperson of Spinal Injuries Ireland (SII) officially launched ‘A Day in My Wheels’ along with Clodagh Henehan, Division Manager, West, Cork County Council; Fiona Bolger, CEO, SII and Conor Healy, CEO, Cork Chamber of Commerce. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Echo reporter

SPINAL Injuries Ireland (SII) are calling on Cork businesses and public representatives to take part in the ‘A Day In My Wheels’ initiative to highlight awareness and help create inclusive accessibility in the workplace and beyond on October 4.

‘A Day in My Wheels’ invites businesses in the Cork area to learn and spend time with wheelchair users who have sustained Spinal Cord Injury (SCI). The aim of the campaign is not only to help the general public obtain a better understanding of living with this life-altering injury but offers employers and companies assistance and guidance to put the appropriate supports in place.

This is the most ambitious campaign yet for SII and they aim to raise €100,000 to support the 2,300 people living with SCI.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 campaign Mayor of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, said: “It is important to learn directly from the people who are living with Spinal Cord Injuries about how we can make the workplace and the world in general more accessible. 

"It is vital that we all play our part when it comes to making the world a more accessible and comfortable place for everyone and I would invite as many businesses as possible to take part.”

Fiona Bolger, CEO for Spinal Injuries Ireland (SII) explained that: “On average, three people sustain a Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) every week in Ireland. The impact can be devastating, and we want to be able to continue to provide support to our service users as they adjust to their life post-injury.”

SII is inviting business leaders and public representatives (with up to four of their team members) to sign up now and join SII ambassadors and the Disability Federation of Ireland on October 4 at Cork County Hall for breakfast, talks and workshops.

Following this, participants will have the opportunity to ‘buddy up’ with a service user and spend the afternoon using a wheelchair. The aim of the day is to provide a unique insight into the reality and accessibility issues.

Companies or individuals are invited to contribute €5,000 to participate with funds will directly support the 2,300+ individual affected.

Read More

Cork Chamber urges further government investment

More in this section

'He will never be forgotten': Tribute to mark what would be the 21st birthday of Cork toddler who died from brain tumor 'He will never be forgotten': Tribute to mark what would be the 21st birthday of Cork toddler who died from brain tumor
Cork Chamber urges further government investment Cork Chamber urges further government investment
Garda Garda investigations ongoing after three incidents in Cork on Saturday left four hospitalised
Charity
Three men charged after €4m cocaine seizure in Cork remanded in custody

Three men charged after €4m cocaine seizure in Cork remanded in custody

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more