‘Wheels’ up for spinal injury fundraiser

SPINAL Injuries Ireland (SII) are calling on Cork businesses and public representatives to take part in the ‘A Day In My Wheels’ initiative to highlight awareness and help create inclusive accessibility in the workplace and beyond on October 4.

‘A Day in My Wheels’ invites businesses in the Cork area to learn and spend time with wheelchair users who have sustained Spinal Cord Injury (SCI). The aim of the campaign is not only to help the general public obtain a better understanding of living with this life-altering injury but offers employers and companies assistance and guidance to put the appropriate supports in place.

This is the most ambitious campaign yet for SII and they aim to raise €100,000 to support the 2,300 people living with SCI.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 campaign Mayor of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, said: “It is important to learn directly from the people who are living with Spinal Cord Injuries about how we can make the workplace and the world in general more accessible.

"It is vital that we all play our part when it comes to making the world a more accessible and comfortable place for everyone and I would invite as many businesses as possible to take part.”

Fiona Bolger, CEO for Spinal Injuries Ireland (SII) explained that: “On average, three people sustain a Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) every week in Ireland. The impact can be devastating, and we want to be able to continue to provide support to our service users as they adjust to their life post-injury.”

SII is inviting business leaders and public representatives (with up to four of their team members) to sign up now and join SII ambassadors and the Disability Federation of Ireland on October 4 at Cork County Hall for breakfast, talks and workshops.

Following this, participants will have the opportunity to ‘buddy up’ with a service user and spend the afternoon using a wheelchair. The aim of the day is to provide a unique insight into the reality and accessibility issues.

Companies or individuals are invited to contribute €5,000 to participate with funds will directly support the 2,300+ individual affected.