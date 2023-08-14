Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 12:30

Thousands of Cork children to benefit from free schoolbooks this September 

This has been made possible through the provision of €6 million worth of funding.
Cork Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed the news that more than 63,000 children in Cork will benefit from free schoolbooks, workbooks and copy books from September under an initiative introduced by Minister Norma Foley TD.

Echo reporter

MORE than 63,000 children across Cork county are set to benefit from free schoolbooks from September. 

This has been made possible through the provision of €6 million worth of funding.

Nationwide, more than 558,000 pupils enrolled in over 3,230 primary schools, including over 130 special schools, will benefit from the scheme. This scheme will significantly ease the financial burden facing families during back to-school time.

Over €50 million has been made available to support this scheme, including an administrative grant for schools rolling out the scheme.

'Landmark Moment'

Deputy Moynihan said: “This is a landmark moment for Irish education, and one which will provide significant benefit for families around the country.

“Back-to-school time can be a challenging time for parents and families, and I welcome Minister Foley’s commitment to easing the burden. We in Fianna Fáil believe in the power of education, and we believe in making education truly accessible for all. 

"This is yet another positive step forward, which I wholeheartedly welcome.

'Demand for pre-school places exceeding availability in Cork'

