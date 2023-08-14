Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 10:44

Garda investigations ongoing after three incidents in Cork on Saturday left four hospitalised

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.
Garda investigations ongoing after three incidents in Cork on Saturday left four hospitalised

Gardaí in Cork are continuing to investigate several incidents that occured over the weekend.

Echo reporter

Gardaí in Cork are continuing to investigate after two incidents that occured over the weekend left several people in the hospital. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the N71 in Letterlickey, Co Cork on Saturday morning.

The collision between a car and a motorcycle occurred at approximately 10.30am.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 50s, was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a female in her 60s, was also conveyed to CUH for treatment of minor injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

The road, which was closed for a period to facilitate a technical examination, has since reopened. The vehicles have been removed from the scene for further examination.

Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson confirmed. 

In a separate incident, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a road traffic collision on Church Street, Shandon, Cork on Saturday afternoon.

The collision between a van and a pedestrian occurred at approximately 12.30pm.

The pedestrian, a female in her 50s, was conveyed to CUH for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

'Carrigaline in Shock'

In another incident, gardaí in Carrigaline are investigating a serious road traffic collision on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout that occurred last Saturday morning, August 12 at approximately 9.20am.

A male child cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car. He was transferred from the scene to Cork University Hospital and has since been transferred to CHI at Temple Street where he remained in critical condition on Sunday.

The road was closed, and the scene was examined by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said there is a deep shock in the locality.

“It was a horrific and tragic accident. The local community is deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news about the incident," he said.

More in this section

Military accident Carrigaline community in shock after serious incident leaves a young boy in critical condition
Child playing with colorful toys at the learning center or in kindergarten 'Demand for pre-school places exceeding availability in Cork'
Hospital Stock More than 85,000 on hospital waiting lists in Cork
Cork GP warns that securing GP appointment will be more difficult after free care expanded to under 8s

Cork GP warns that securing GP appointment will be more difficult after free care expanded to under 8s

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more