Garda investigations ongoing after three incidents in Cork on Saturday left four hospitalised

Gardaí in Cork are continuing to investigate after two incidents that occured over the weekend left several people in the hospital.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the N71 in Letterlickey, Co Cork on Saturday morning.

The collision between a car and a motorcycle occurred at approximately 10.30am.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 50s, was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a female in her 60s, was also conveyed to CUH for treatment of minor injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

The road, which was closed for a period to facilitate a technical examination, has since reopened. The vehicles have been removed from the scene for further examination.

Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

In a separate incident, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a road traffic collision on Church Street, Shandon, Cork on Saturday afternoon.

The collision between a van and a pedestrian occurred at approximately 12.30pm.

The pedestrian, a female in her 50s, was conveyed to CUH for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

'Carrigaline in Shock'

In another incident, gardaí in Carrigaline are investigating a serious road traffic collision on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout that occurred last Saturday morning, August 12 at approximately 9.20am.

A male child cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car. He was transferred from the scene to Cork University Hospital and has since been transferred to CHI at Temple Street where he remained in critical condition on Sunday.

The road was closed, and the scene was examined by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said there is a deep shock in the locality.

“It was a horrific and tragic accident. The local community is deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news about the incident," he said.