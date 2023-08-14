Taoiseach is told of need for better facilities in Glanmire

FINE Gael councillor for Cork City North East Joe Kavanagh said the recent visit of An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Glanmire presented residents, local sporting and community groups with the opportunity to present their case for better facilities in the area.

As part of his visit to the area, the Taoiseach met with representatives from sports, community, and voluntary organisations. Following these meetings, he then met members of the public at Sarsfields GAA Pavillion.

Cllr Kavanagh said it was a very ‘successful’ visit. “He would have met a lot of groups, community groups and sporting organisations. It was a very successful visit. Glanmire is probably the fastest growing area in Cork city at the moment and that has been acknowledged by the planners. It is important the facilities are good to cater for the growing demand,” he said.

Cllr Kavanagh said the Taoiseach was made aware of many issues in the greater Glanmire hinterland.

“We have a situation in Upper Glanmire where there is no bus service.

"I have been highlighting this since 2019. It is pinpointed for huge growth right into Ballyvolane and we don’t have a transport infrastructure into the city from there. This issue was raised with the Taoiseach by concerned community associations.

“The sporting organisations had their own issues,” said Cllr Kavanagh. “Due to the continued growth in the population locally, you had a situation where Riverstown FC have hundreds of members and they might have one or two pitches and that is simply not enough. There is land that was supposed to be used by the FAI for a Centre of Excellence and this never materialised.

“This land is just outside the city boundary. The organisations were calling on Cork City Council to engage with Cork County Council and with the help of Leo, his colleagues, and the department to try and expand the area to incorporate that parcel of land which is available and zoned. He took all the issues on board,” he added.