Carrigaline community in shock after serious incident leaves a young boy in critical condition

Councillors in the Carrigaline Municipal District (MD) have spoken about the shock and numbness in the local community after a serious road traffic collision left a young boy in critical condition.

Gardaí in Carrigaline are investigating a serious road traffic collision on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout that occurred last Saturday morning, August 12 at approximately 9.20am.

A male child cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car. He was transferred from the scene to Cork University Hospital and has since been transferred to CHI at Temple Street where he remains in critical condition.

The road was closed, and the scene was examined by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said there is a deep shock in the locality.

“It was a horrific and tragic accident. The local community is deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news about the incident," he said.

"There has been an outpouring of support for the family.

"People have been sending on their best wishes, thoughts, and their prayers to the family. Everyone is just hoping for the best,” he said.

“Carrigaline has a strong community spirit,” said Cllr McGrath. “There has been a huge response locally. I am certain there will be huge community support there for the family. Since the news broke on Saturday morning, people have been talking about it and they are shocked at the news. It is heartbreaking news. The community will certainly be there for the family in any way they can be.”

Fine Gael councillor Jack White said the serious road traffic collision is every family’s worst nightmare. “There is a lot of numbness in the locality. It is every family’s worst nightmare to get that kind of news about their young child. Cycling on the roads is something we all did growing up as children. It is very sad. There is a lot of shock and people are waiting with bated breath to see what happens. Hopefully, he will pull through. I am also thinking about the driver of the car and the emergency services.

“The community will rally around. There is a great spirit in Carrigaline.

"Friends, neighbours, the school community, and members of local clubs will all help the family. We are all thinking of them at this time,” he said.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.