Laboratory of Land Flags Exhibition and Ballot Box community arts project launched in City Hall

A Laboratory of Land Flags Exhibition and Ballot Box community arts project was recently launched by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Kieran McCarthy, in City Hall.

The Laboratory of Land Flags Exhibition presents work-in-progress from a flag-themed community arts project by artist Chelsea Canavan at Cork City Council’s Civic Offices from Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm until Friday, August 25. It includes a ballot box for the public to cast votes on exhibited designs.

Since January, Ms Canavan has worked with local schools, community groups, and individual park users on the co-creation of flag designs to produce a KinShip Flag for Tramore Valley Park.

In total, 100 flag designs were produced, and 40 of these were put on display in Douglas Public Library during June and July where people were invited to shortlist their favourites for the final voting process.

“The project celebrates our biodiverse heritage,” said the Lord Mayor. “It is a fantastic community- and people-focused arts offering which for many months has developed a sense of connection between the people of Cork and the ecology of Tramore Valley Park.

“It has also put a focus on the rich story of the Black Ash, an area which many Corkonians know and have a deep affection for.”

Cork City Council heritage officer Niamh Twomey praised the artist and participants.

“Together, they have explored flag raising and other rituals responding to space and queried practices like territory marking and land ownership,” said Ms Twomey.

“The outcomes highlight the unique setting of Tramore Valley Park, a remediated landfill site to the south of the city near the famous Nemo Rangers Club.”

The winning design will be transformed into a real fabric flag, handstitched by Ms Canavan and flown in Tramore Valley Park.

This will form part of an official flag-raising ceremony to coincide with the KinShip Exhibition and Symposium in the James Barry Exhibition Centre at MTU Bishopstown Campus in September.

A series of limited edition digitally printed flags of the winning design will be available.