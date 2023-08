Gardaí in Carrigaline are currently at scene of a serious RTC on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout that occurred this morning at approximately 9.20a.m.

A male child pedal cyclist, was seriously injured when a collision occurred between a car and the pedal cyclist. He has since been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital and remains in critical condition.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing.