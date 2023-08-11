Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 19:23

Trial hearing to continue in case of Cork bishop’s death

Bishop O’Connell, 69, was found in his home on Hacienda Drive on February 18 after being shot multiple times.
Carlos Medina, 61, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Brooklodge native Bishop David O’Connell (pictured) at his home in Hacienda Heights in Los Angeles in February. Medina was also charged with a special allegation that he personally used a firearm during the commission of an offence.

A preliminary trial hearing for the man charged with the murder of a Cork bishop in the US will continue next Wednesday.

He had been arrested after barricading himself into his home following the discovery of the bishop’s body. The preliminary hearing got underway in Los Angeles on Thursday. A spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said: “The preliminary hearing setting was continued to August 16.”

Bishop O’Connell, 69, was found in his home on Hacienda Drive on February 18 after being shot multiple times. A church deacon made the discovery at around 1pm local time after Bishop O’Connell failed to turn up for a meeting.

There was no sign of a forced entry into the house, according to the district attorney for Los Angeles County, George Gascon. Medina’s wife worked as a housekeeper for the bishop, while Medina himself also carried out some work for him on a number of occasions.

If convicted, Medina could face up to 35 years to life in prison.

Bishop O’Connell was laid to rest in a crypt in Los Angeles Cathedral in March. His brother, Kieran, and other members of Bishop O’Connell’s family, travelled to the US for the funeral.

He was consecrated a bishop in Los Angeles in 2015, having been ordained for the US diocese in June 1979.

Following his death, numerous tributes were paid to Bishop O’Connell for his work with the poor and underprivileged in the Los Angeles diocese.

In recent days, Archbishop José H Gomez announced that Bishop-elect Brian Nunes will take on the role of Episcopal Vicar for the San Gabriel pastoral region in Los Angeles, to fill the vacancy left by the late Bishop O’Connell’s death.

