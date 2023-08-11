Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 19:19

Cork-born TV presenter’s home lost to Maui fires

Thousands were forced to evacuate the area as fires ripped through Lahaina and its harbour in addition to surrounding areas.
Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)

Sarah Horgan

A well-known Ballincollig man has opened up about losing his home in Hawaii’s wildfires which have seen multiple neighbourhoods burnt to the ground.

Former Virgin Media Xposé presenter Peter O’Riordan, who also starred in one of America’s most the popular soap opera All My Children, and his family are among survivors of the tragedy which has seen at least 53 people lose their lives.

Strong winds from a distant hurricane fanning the flames only intensified the devastating wildfires.

It comes around seven years after Peter quit Xposé, moving from Dublin to Maui with his wife, Stephanie Evans.

While at least 16 roads were closed off to the public, Maui Airport remains open with waivers available to help people flee the island.

Mr O’Riordan, who previously worked for US celebrity gossip outlet TMZ, described the situation there as “a living nightmare”. He even reached out to Oprah Winfrey on social media in search of help for his community.

He urged people to pray for his family and others in an emotional tweet.

Peter O’Riordan.
Peter O’Riordan.

“House gone, car gone, kids house gone, grandma’s house gone, everyone out safe...this is a living nightmare,” he tweeted. “Pray for us here in Maui.”

Mr O’Riordan expressed uncertainty about the future adding:

“I’m literally just in pure devastation, I don’t know how we will proceed as a community. We have all lost everything.”

He posted an image of two bags to sum up the level of devastation.

“This is now everything I own-my passport and green card were torched along with everything else,” Mr O’Riordan told his Twitter followers.

The Cork man is urging people not to forget their community and added:

“People use your resources to help heal the people and this place we all love.”

Nora Sheehan's family say they are at peace after record murder trial concludes with life sentence 

Cork people
Trial hearing to continue in case of Cork bishop’s death

Trial hearing to continue in case of Cork bishop’s death

