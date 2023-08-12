'No homes, no growth': Housing main worry for those in business in Cork

Housing is the number one concern for business interests in Cork, Sinn Féin’s Enterprise, Trade and Employment spokesperson has said.

Louise O’Reilly TD, told The Echo that at every meeting she held during a visit to Cork this week she was told that the housing crisis was the “number one issue” of those involved in business here.

The Dublin Fingal deputy said that balanced regional development would be a priority for Sinn Féin in government, and the party would increase investment in the IDA.

“We have always put aside in our alternative budget money for additional funding for the IDA, and the reason we’ve done that is because the IDA are really good at what they do and we want them to do more of it,” she said.

Ms O’Reilly said IDA had achieved great success in Cork, especially in the pharmaceutical sector, but needed more resources to bring in further foreign direct investment.

“I was in San Francisco recently and I met with the IDA there in Ireland House and they tell me, ‘Can you give us more money, we can do more work’.

“And we’re happy to put that budget aside to make the investment, because we do need that balanced regional development, over-reliance on Dublin and over-reliance on the east coast doesn’t make for balance, it doesn’t make for an affordable housing, it doesn’t make for sustainable development,” Ms O’Reilly said.

“If you talk to the IDA, if you talk to Enterprise Ireland, talk to Chambers, you talk to IBEC, you talk to family business owners, all of those people, they will tell you the same thing.

“If people don't have somewhere to live, then we’re at nothing in terms of growth and development, because there are businesses now that are losing orders and not growing because they cannot find somewhere affordable for the people who we need to do that work to live,” she said.

“In the ecosystem of business, housing has now risen to the top of the agenda.” Ms O’Reilly said that at a session she had held with Chambers, and IBEC and others, the submissions were “all about housing, it was like ‘This is our number one issue’”.

“The IDA can do all the good work it does, it can bring in all those good jobs, but if people don’t have anywhere to live, we’re at nothing,” she said.