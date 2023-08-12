Cork vet speaks of great lengths people are going to in order to give sick pets a fighting chance 

A number of Cork pet owners are going to heartbreaking lengths to cure their four-legged friends with some even considering overseas treatment to give them the best chance possible.

Suzanne Kelly, from Sunbeam Veterinary Hospital, opened up about how one individual enquired about accessing radiotherapy for their seriously ill dog abroad.

While the renowned veterinary surgeon said that exploring overseas treatment for animals is still relatively rare, animal lovers are taking every measure they can to save their beloved pets.

There are currently just two veterinary oncologists operating in Ireland who offer guidance to vets across Ireland linked to the administration of chemotherapy.

While more Cork dogs than ever are enduring chemotherapy, Suzanne explained that the UK is the nearest port of call for animal radiotherapy.

“People are going for a really high standard of care even if it comes at a significant cost,” Ms Kelly told The Echo.

She described the treatment options available to dogs with a cancer diagnosis.

“There are two types of chemo. One is curative where you’re looking to cure the animal and are hoping they will go into remission.

“The other type is palliative which involves striving for a better quality of life for the animal and keeping them comfortable.

“What we don’t want is to have the animal living out its last months having IV lines put in and going through constant chemo.

“It’s with a view to ideally curing them.”

Veterinary surgeon Suzanne Kelly spoke of the great lengths people are going to in order to give their dogs a fighting chance against cancer.

The renowned vet explained that when it comes to chemotherapy, dogs experience significantly fewer side effects than humans.

“They don’t have the same side effects”, she said.

“Vomiting is a symptom but we give them an injection so it’s honestly not something we see.

“Chemo for dogs isn’t the same type of suffering as it is for humans. We wouldn’t do it if it was.”

The side effects, Suzanne explained, are often invisible to the naked eye.

“Sometimes you’ll get things like suppressed bone marrow. You know that their white blood cell count has dropped considerably.

“However, the animal might not necessarily be showing any signs of that. Externally, they might be completely fine.

“The same can be said for animal radiotherapy, although this is only available in the UK.

“We do get clients going to the UK for radiotherapy as well. This is rare but there are some who will go to save their life.”

She described some of the chemotherapy options available to dogs.

“People are desperate to save their pets. They love them because they are part of the family.

“There are various types of chemo.

“Some of the more popular chemo comes in a tablet. The owners can give them to the pet themselves at home.

“Other times chemotherapy will be put in through an IV line. It really all depends on what we’re treating.”

Ms Kelly stressed that veterinary surgeons have an ethical duty to ensure animals do not suffer unnecessarily.

“It’s not the same as it is with human medicine because we don’t want to prolong life at all costs.

“With veterinary medicine we have the option of euthanasia to prevent an animal needlessly suffering.

“It’s difficult when owners have to make a decision about when it’s time to let an animal go.

“Luckily, the people who come to me are sensible and will only do what is in the best interests of the animal.

“I don’t think it’s right to do something just because we can.

“I went to a conference a couple of weeks ago in Dublin where they were talking about kidney transplants for cats.

“To me, that’s morally wrong because you’re taking a kidney from a healthy cat.

“There’s an initiative in the US that sees a kidney taken from a cat in a shelter to donate to another cat.

“The owner of the kidney recipient cat then has to adopt the shelter cat.

“This means that they now have two cats who are both kidney compromised.

“Cats don’t like just having a new cat in their house and it can result in a lot of stress for them.

“Luckily, this isn’t happening here and I hope that it never will. For me it’s just a step too far”.

A decent quality of life is among Suzanne’s top priorities for animals in her care.

“You’ll be under the guidance of an oncologist, which there are two of in Ireland. They would either administer the chemo or give us guidance on how to proceed. It’s not just about keeping the pet alive.

“There are few people who want to have their pet just lying on the couch.

“They want them out chasing birds, going for walks and experiencing a proper quality of life. Irish pet owners are very compassionate.

“I can’t think of a situation where they have wanted to keep going with treatment when it was time.”