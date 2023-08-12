Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 08:00

Cork vet speaks of great lengths people are going to in order to give sick pets a fighting chance 

Suzanne Kelly, from Sunbeam Veterinary Hospital, spoke to Sarah Horgan about the lengths people are going to to treat their sick pets. 
Cork vet speaks of great lengths people are going to in order to give sick pets a fighting chance 

Veterinary surgeon Suzanne Kelly spoke of the great lengths people are going to in order to give their dogs a fighting chance against cancer.

Sarah Horgan

A number of Cork pet owners are going to heartbreaking lengths to cure their four-legged friends with some even considering overseas treatment to give them the best chance possible.

Suzanne Kelly, from Sunbeam Veterinary Hospital, opened up about how one individual enquired about accessing radiotherapy for their seriously ill dog abroad.

While the renowned veterinary surgeon said that exploring overseas treatment for animals is still relatively rare, animal lovers are taking every measure they can to save their beloved pets.

There are currently just two veterinary oncologists operating in Ireland who offer guidance to vets across Ireland linked to the administration of chemotherapy.

While more Cork dogs than ever are enduring chemotherapy, Suzanne explained that the UK is the nearest port of call for animal radiotherapy.

“People are going for a really high standard of care even if it comes at a significant cost,” Ms Kelly told The Echo.

She described the treatment options available to dogs with a cancer diagnosis.

“There are two types of chemo. One is curative where you’re looking to cure the animal and are hoping they will go into remission.

“The other type is palliative which involves striving for a better quality of life for the animal and keeping them comfortable.

“What we don’t want is to have the animal living out its last months having IV lines put in and going through constant chemo.

“It’s with a view to ideally curing them.”

Veterinary surgeon Suzanne Kelly spoke of the great lengths people are going to in order to give their dogs a fighting chance against cancer.
Veterinary surgeon Suzanne Kelly spoke of the great lengths people are going to in order to give their dogs a fighting chance against cancer.

The renowned vet explained that when it comes to chemotherapy, dogs experience significantly fewer side effects than humans.

“They don’t have the same side effects”, she said.

“Vomiting is a symptom but we give them an injection so it’s honestly not something we see.

“Chemo for dogs isn’t the same type of suffering as it is for humans. We wouldn’t do it if it was.”

The side effects, Suzanne explained, are often invisible to the naked eye.

“Sometimes you’ll get things like suppressed bone marrow. You know that their white blood cell count has dropped considerably.

“However, the animal might not necessarily be showing any signs of that. Externally, they might be completely fine.

“The same can be said for animal radiotherapy, although this is only available in the UK.

“We do get clients going to the UK for radiotherapy as well. This is rare but there are some who will go to save their life.”

She described some of the chemotherapy options available to dogs.

“People are desperate to save their pets. They love them because they are part of the family. 

“There are various types of chemo.

“Some of the more popular chemo comes in a tablet. The owners can give them to the pet themselves at home.

“Other times chemotherapy will be put in through an IV line. It really all depends on what we’re treating.”

Ms Kelly stressed that veterinary surgeons have an ethical duty to ensure animals do not suffer unnecessarily.

“It’s not the same as it is with human medicine because we don’t want to prolong life at all costs.

“With veterinary medicine we have the option of euthanasia to prevent an animal needlessly suffering.

“It’s difficult when owners have to make a decision about when it’s time to let an animal go.

“Luckily, the people who come to me are sensible and will only do what is in the best interests of the animal.

“I don’t think it’s right to do something just because we can.

“I went to a conference a couple of weeks ago in Dublin where they were talking about kidney transplants for cats. 

“To me, that’s morally wrong because you’re taking a kidney from a healthy cat.

“There’s an initiative in the US that sees a kidney taken from a cat in a shelter to donate to another cat.

“The owner of the kidney recipient cat then has to adopt the shelter cat.

“This means that they now have two cats who are both kidney compromised. 

“Cats don’t like just having a new cat in their house and it can result in a lot of stress for them.

“Luckily, this isn’t happening here and I hope that it never will. For me it’s just a step too far”.

A decent quality of life is among Suzanne’s top priorities for animals in her care.

“You’ll be under the guidance of an oncologist, which there are two of in Ireland. They would either administer the chemo or give us guidance on how to proceed. It’s not just about keeping the pet alive.

“There are few people who want to have their pet just lying on the couch.

“They want them out chasing birds, going for walks and experiencing a proper quality of life. Irish pet owners are very compassionate.

“I can’t think of a situation where they have wanted to keep going with treatment when it was time.”

Read More

Cork pet owners turn to acupuncture to treat debilitating conditions including arthritis

More in this section

Cork-born TV presenter’s home lost to Maui fires Cork-born TV presenter’s home lost to Maui fires
Coronavirus Cork professor urges mask wearing and step up in other measures to control spread of new covid variant
JYSK to open new store in Cork  JYSK to open new store in Cork 
AnimalsCork people
Trial hearing to continue in case of Cork bishop’s death

Trial hearing to continue in case of Cork bishop’s death

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more