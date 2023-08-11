'He destroyed everything': Survivor cut off from her family after rape

“For Travellers, family is meant to be the most important thing in your life, but he destroyed everything in my family,” Ellen O’Driscoll said.

The 31-year-old spoke with The Echo in her new home, a long way from the Cork city residence she had once shared with her family, but Ellen O’Driscoll has had little or no contact with her family since she testified against her father in the Central Criminal Court in November 2016.

She has never met her youngest sister, who was born after Ms O’Driscoll was ostracised from her family.

Ms O’Driscoll asked that no identifying details about her life as it is now be published, but she is happy and loved.

Patrick O’Driscoll, who was then 42, of Codrum, Macroom, was found guilty of 61 counts of raping his eldest daughter on a weekly basis when she was aged between 16 and 17. He had denied the charges.

In January 2017, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with the final year suspended.

Passing sentence in the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Paul Butler said O’Driscoll’s abuse of his daughter “tore the family apart”.

Patrick O’Driscoll was found guilty of 61 counts of raping his eldest daughter on a weekly basis when she was aged between 16 and 17. He had denied the charges. With remission, he was released from prison last week. Picture: Collins Courts.

“Her mother, sisters, grandparents, uncles, and aunts all took her father’s side,” the judge said.

“I hope it is of some small consolation to Ms O’Driscoll that in the teeth of her father’s denial... a jury of 12 citizens have found by unanimous verdict that he was guilty of 61 counts of rape.”

After the trial, and her father was sentenced, Ms O’Driscoll told The Echo, Mr Justice Butler was very kind to her.

From a Traveller family, Ms O’Driscoll grew up in Wales. Her family moved to Ireland, and to Cork, when she was 16.

Ms O’Driscoll was forbidden from going to school and was instead trained to be a housewife, cleaning their home and minding her siblings.

“I was never allowed a best friend, just in case something came out,” she said.

“I had one friend years ago, and I classed her as a ‘best friend’, but when we started getting too close, I wasn’t allowed near her no more.”

She said her father invented stories blackening her friend’s name (“He knew exactly what he was doing”) and that was the end of their friendship.

“It was put down then — like, in the Traveller world, you’re not allowed be with a boy before you’re married — and she was supposed to be with this fella and that fella, but no such thing, she was my best friend and I knew she wasn’t with anybody.

“I knew it was all lies, but I was told, ‘You’re not allowed be with her no more’.”

Ms O’Driscoll described her father as “an evil, twisted man who knows how to get into people’s heads”, and she said she always knew that the abuse he was inflicting upon her was wrong.

“He would say, ‘Oh, if you tell your mam or tell anyone, I will kill you or kill myself and you’ll never see your sisters and brothers again’.

“Which is what did happen. I never see my sisters and brothers, like, that did happen,” she said.

“I was really close to my sisters and brothers, but, look, they were really young when I went to the gardaí, and I knew they were all young, and I knew he was going to have them well brainwashed.”

For all of that, though, she said she still misses her brothers and sisters.

“For Travellers, family is meant to be the most important thing in your life, but he destroyed everything in my family, and now it’s like I have no mam, and no brothers or sisters,” she said.

She recalled the night in 2010 when she rang 999 and reported her father’s abuse.

She waited until gardaí from Gurranabraher could come and collect her, as she hid behind cars on Blarney Street while her family searched for her.

The garda who met her that night, Garda Michael Dolan, is still her victim liaison officer.

“He put together the case, with another, senior officer, but it was mainly him. He was there throughout the court case.

“He has always been so supportive and kind.”

The legal process was long and daunting, and it took six years before her father was brought to trial.

Ms O’Driscoll found the trial “terrifying”, but she persisted with her testimony.

“I just kept saying to myself, ‘I’m not in the wrong here, I’m just going to answer truthfully, and that’s it, and that’s what I did.

“In the end, there was no more that the defence could actually say to me.”

Ms O’Driscoll asked that The Echo specify that although her father was described in court reports as being from Codrum, Macroom, her father is not from the Macroom O’Driscoll family, but is rather from the Winner O’Driscoll family.

For Travellers, Ms O’Driscoll said, getting such a distinction correct was as important as an address would be to settled people.

“My great-grandfather was the Bill the Winner Driscoll. He got his name because he would go around to all the circuses and he’d take part in the fights and he couldn’t be beat.

“That’s how he became Bill the Winner.”

Patrick O’Driscoll was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with the final year suspended.

With remission, he came out last week.

His daughter said she feels that although her life now is happy and fulfilled, she is still serving a life sentence because of her father’s crimes, cut off from the family and unable to ever again revisit the places she knew in her younger days.

Ms O’Driscoll worries that while her father, a convicted rapist, can now re-enter his life, she will always have to live with the pain and trauma of what he did to her.

Now that he is free, Ms O’Driscoll told The Echo that her worst fear is that her father will offend again.