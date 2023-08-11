Motorist detected doing 203kmh in Cork 120 zone

A motorist was detected travelling at 203 kilometres per hour in a 120kmh zone in Co Cork over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The driver, who was travelling at 126 miles per hour, was detected in the equivalent of a 75mph zone on the M8 at Ballinaglanna North in Kilworth during an extensive garda roads policing operation which ran between 7am Thursday, 3 August and 7am Wednesday 9 August.

During that period, there were three fatalities on the roads, while eight serious collisions resulted in eight serious and life-threatening injuries.

To date this year, 104 people have died on Irish roads, which equates to 12 more lives lost in 2023 than this time last year.

Over the bank holiday period, An Garda Síochána carried out 900 mandatory intoxicant testing (MIT) checkpoints.

Some 4,006 roadside drug and alcohol tests were conducted, which led to 196 arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Throughout the weekend, garda roads policing units were out detecting those speeding and issued over 1,143 on-the-spot fixed charge penalty notices for speeding offences.

Of the 837,171 vehicles checked for speeding by Go-Safe nationwide, 2,841 drivers were detected for speeding.

Notable top speeds detected in each speed zone include:

• 130km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R463 Corbally Road, Limerick

• 128km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Stillorgan Road, Blackrock, Dublin

• 147km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R178 Redbog, Carrickmacross, Louth

• 166km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N26 Ballynahaglish, Ballina, Mayo

• 203km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M8 Ballinaglanna North, Kilworth, Cork

Fixed Charge Offences for other road offences during this period included:

• Using Mobile Phones – 209

• Unaccompanied learner drivers – 134

• No Seatbelts – 91

In addition:

• 77 vehicles were seized from learner permit holders driving unaccompanied

• 146 vehicles seized for being uninsured

• 155 vehicles were seized for having no tax

There was a 58% reduction in serious injury road traffic collisions in comparison to the same weekend in 2022.

This also represents a 66% reduction in serious injury collisions against the previous five August Bank Holiday Weekends.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said garda enforcement data demonstrated that the August bank holiday weekend had been especially busy on Irish roads.

“Gardaí were out across the country helping to keeping all road users safe by enforcing road traffic laws through checkpoints, road side testing for intoxicants and checking for speed and other life saver offences,” she said.

“We had a huge amount of positive support from motorists and we want to acknowledge this because this helps us and our partners to avoid a higher number of fatal and serious injury road traffic collisions.

“All those who suffer the loss of a loved one on our roads are in our thoughts. We continue to do all we can to raise awareness among all road users that we must work together to keep our roads safe,” Assistant Commissioner Hilman said.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions, to wear a seatbelt and to never use a mobile phone while driving.