Hollywood star Emily Ratajkowski enjoys boat trip in West Cork

Celebrity model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is currently spending some time in West Cork and joined a local boat tour agency in Bantry in recent days to enjoy some time on the water.

Bantry Bay Boat Hire Ltd, which offers sea safaris, guided boat tours, guided kayak tours and kayak hire, took to Facebook yesterday to say they were delighted to have Ratajkowski and her family join them for a trip on Bantry Bay.

"We know she loves this place as much as we do so it's a joy to take her on a boat tour every time she visits West Cork," they said.

Ratajkowski, who has featured in films such as Gone Girl and Entourage, has strong connections with Cork, and Bantry in particular, as her parents own a house just outside the West Cork town.

The My Body author spent many summers in Bantry and always refers to Cork as her "home away from home".