Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 09:26

Hollywood star Emily Ratajkowski enjoys boat trip in West Cork

Bantry Bay Boat Hire Ltd, which offers sea safaris, guided boat tours, guided kayak tours and kayak hire, took to Facebook yesterday to say they were delighted to have Ratajkowski and her family join them for a trip on Bantry Bay. 
Hollywood star Emily Ratajkowski enjoys boat trip in West Cork

Celebrity model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is currently spending some time in West Cork and joined a local boat tour agency in Bantry to enjoy some time on the water.  Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Echo reporter

Celebrity model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is currently spending some time in West Cork and joined a local boat tour agency in Bantry in recent days to enjoy some time on the water. 

Bantry Bay Boat Hire Ltd, which offers sea safaris, guided boat tours, guided kayak tours and kayak hire, took to Facebook yesterday to say they were delighted to have Ratajkowski and her family join them for a trip on Bantry Bay. 

"We know she loves this place as much as we do so it's a joy to take her on a boat tour every time she visits West Cork," they said. 

Ratajkowski, who has featured in films such as Gone Girl and Entourage, has strong connections with Cork, and Bantry in particular, as her parents own a house just outside the West Cork town.

The My Body author spent many summers in Bantry and always refers to Cork as her "home away from home".

Read More

Marathon walk in support of Courtmac RNLI to take place this weekend 

More in this section

Education Minister: 'No parent compelled to pay voluntary contribution to school' Education Minister: 'No parent compelled to pay voluntary contribution to school'
Cork among counties where arrests are made for money laundering in Garda-Interpol operation Cork among counties where arrests are made for money laundering in Garda-Interpol operation
the notice of eviction of tenants hangs on the door of the house 720 eviction notices issued in Cork in second quarter of 2023
West Cork
<p>Local councillors and City Hall officials visited residents in Noonan's Road and St Finbarr's Road in Cork recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy</p>

Head of housing at City Hall says resolving issues at Noonan's Rd and surrounding areas is 'top priority'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more