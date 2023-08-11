Marathon walk in support of Courtmac RNLI to take place this weekend 

The Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walk 2023 will take place this weekend in the West Cork town of Courtmacsherry.

People have been registering for the 5km, 10km, 15km, half marathon and marathon walks taking place tomorrow.

The Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walk is a full 42.2km walk from Courtmacsherry to South Ring and back, along the Seven Heads peninsula.

The 5km, 10km, 15km, and half marathon routes are also signposted along the way and the various routes will incorporate quiet scenic roads and stunning coastline views.

Online registration for the event has now closed but there will be another chance to get involved on Saturday morning.

All proceeds will go to support the RNLI Courtmacsherry Lifeboat.

Organisers this week thanked all those who have already registered online.

“We are delighted with the interest and thank you all sincerely as every cent goes to the RNLI, the charity that saves lives at sea,” organisers said.

Those who wish to register in person can do so on the morning of the walk from 7am to 10am in Courtmacsherry Community Centre.

Registration for the half marathon will also take place in Ring from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

Oraganisers have advised that the event is fully stewarded and has toilet facilities and multiple water stops but people are advised to bring additional water with them.

First Aid will also be provided at every main water and snack station.

The Courtmacsherry Community Shop will open at 9am and Barryroe EuroSpar opens from 8am and there will be tea and coffee in the Community Hall in Courtmacsherry for everyone following the event on Saturday.

Participants are being reminded that the event is a walk to be enjoyed and not a competitive race

Click here to register online.